Check out all the swag for athletes at the Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — Athletes for Team USA in Beijing this week took to social media to unpack and reveal swag for the 2022 WInter Olympics.

After a request from a fan to "show us your Team USA gear," snowboarding great Shaun White gave a peek on TikTok.

Other athletes shared, too, including figure skater Jason Brown.

Show us your swag

Matthew Knies (back, middle) and Nick Abruzzese (front, left) sporting some Team USA Olympic swag.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Tj9BD8M2Yg — Nick Richard (@_NickRichard) February 1, 2022

