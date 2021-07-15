Casco native, USA indoor track champ Kate Hall to be featured in 'Olympic Zone' coverage

The internationally ranked long jumper and sprinter will appear throughout the two-week 'Olympic Zone' show to cover a variety of topics.

PORTLAND, Maine — The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are officially underway and you can follow the action every night of the games at 7:30 p.m. during NEWS CENTER Maine's Olympic Zone.

Casco native and Lake Region High School graduate Kate Hall will appear throughout the two weeks of Olympic coverage to share her story and experiences as an internationally ranked long jumper and sprinter.

Hall was the 2019 USA Indoor Track and Field champion in the long jump and came in second in the 60-meter.

Hall missed last month's Olympic trials after she suffered an ACL tear in January. The former University of Georgia Bulldog opened up about the injury that cost her a chance of heading to her first Olympic games.

She said she was training before her first competition in a year because of the pandemic and was jumping from a smaller box to a 30-inch bigger box. Hall added on her third time going through the exercise she went all out and went as hard and fast as possible. She said she landed on the far edge of the larger box and it started to tip over.

"I fell off the box and the box kind of rolled with me in the direction I was falling and to try to catch my fall, I stuck my left leg out and hyperextended my knee and ended up landing on the box and on the floor and I just knew immediately my knee was in so much pain. It was unbearable for like a minute," she added.

Casco native, USA indoor track champ Kate Hall is on the road to recovery following ACL tear, looks ahead to next Olympics 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

She thought it was just a hyperextension until the MRI results proved she had completely torn her ACL.

"So it was really hard but I think everything happens for a reason and I’m still young and there’s another Olympics in three years so that’s the goal."

The Olympic dreams for Hall remain high and during the Tokyo Games. We'll hear more about her primary event, the long jump, what it's like competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials, how she fell in love with track, and more.

Watch the full interview with Kate Hall below: