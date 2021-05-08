Olympics live streams, Aug. 6: US in men’s basketball gold medal game

The U.S. seeks payback against France in men’s basketball and two U.S. women’s teams have semifinal action at the same time against the same country.

TOKYO, Japan — The final weekend of the Olympics is here, which means a lot of medals are to be awarded in the next three days. The big event will be the U.S. taking on France for the men’s basketball gold medal. France defeated the U.S. to open the Tokyo Games.

In an interesting coincidence, both the U.S. women’s basketball and volleyball teams will be playing Serbia for the right to go to their gold medal games. Both events will be happening almost simultaneously, with the volleyball match starting 40 minutes before the basketball game.

Track and field will feature the men’s and women’s 4x100 relay finals and women’s 400-meter final. The men take on the 10-meter diving platform and medals will be awarded in men’s beach volleyball. And for something completely different, the women will run, shoot, swim, fence, and even jump horses for the modern pentathlon gold.

University of New Hampshire graduate and Vermont native Elle Purrier St. Pierre will go for gold in the women's 1500-meter race Friday. Purrier St. Pierre qualified for the medal race Wednesday morning with a time of 4:01, coming in eighth.

Click here to watch Purrier St. Pierre in the medal race live on Friday morning at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Below are live stream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being live-streamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All live streams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these live streams. These times and events are subject to change.