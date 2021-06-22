Mainers to watch for in the Tokyo Olympics

Meet the athletes representing Maine and the USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

MAINE, USA — After being postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will open on July 23.

Several athletes on Team USA have Maine ties. Here's a little more about them and what to watch for in the coming weeks so you can cheer on our fellow Mainers competing on the world's stage.

Ben True is originally from North Yarmouth and now lives in West Lebanon. He hopes to make Tokyo his first Olympic Games. If True qualifies in the first round of trials for the 5,000 meter race, which he will run at 11:04 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, he would run in the final at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.

True did not qualify in the 10,000-meter race.

He was the first American to win the Beach to Beacon 10K in Cape Elizabeth back in 2016.

Sanford-born distance runner Rachel Schneider, who now lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, placed third in the women's 5000 meter on June 21 with a time of 15:29.56, securing her spot on Team USA. In 2019, she qualified for the World Championships in the same event.

Schneider is also scheduled to compete in the 10,000 meter on Saturday, June 26 at 9:44 p.m. on NEWS CENTER Maine.

Clara Brown, who was born in Portland and grew up in Falmouth, made it through team trials in Minneapolis and will be one of 14 cyclists on Team USA in the Paralympics. Tokyo will be Brown’s first Paralympics, but she’s already won six world championships in her career.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Samantha York spoke with Brown in May to talk about her Olympics journey.

Amateur boxer Amelia Moore, who was born in Norway, Maine, is currently an alternate on Team USA’s boxing team.

This story will be updated as trials continue.