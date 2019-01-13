FOXBORO, Massachusetts — HALFTIME

Patriots lead 35-7

1:43 2ND - LAC 7, NE 35

A hat trick! Patriots RB Sony Michel scores his third TD of the game. Only the fourth a Patriots RB has scored 3+ rushing TDs in a game.

3:32 2ND

Chargers CB Desmond King II fumbles on punt return. Patriots recover after HC Bill Belichick challenges play.

5:59 2ND

6:04 2ND - LAC 7, NE 28

Another Patriots TD on the ground - this time it's RB Rex Burkhead from 6 yards.

9:19 2ND

Chargers punt again. Patriots defense showing good penetration, forcing Rivers out of pocket and limiting big gains on the ground, per Chris Costa.

12:17 2ND - LAC 7, NE 21

Patriots open up second quarter with beautiful pass from QB Tom Brady to WR Phillip Dorsett, a 15-yard TD to the corner of the endzone.

END OF 1ST

Patriots lead 14-7

0:34 1ST

Patriots defense forces Chargers to punt.

1:35 1ST - LAC 7, NE 14

Patriots RB Sony Michel punches in his second TD, this time from 14 yards.

2:19 1ST

Patriots QB Tom Brady hits WR Julian Edelman with a great 28-yard pass.

4:56 1ST - LAC 7, NE 7

Chargers strike back quickly with a 43-yard bomb from QB Philip Rivers to WR Keenan Allen. Blown zone coverage. Allen was wide open.

7:49 1ST - LAC 0, NE 7

Patriots RB Sony Michel runs it in from 1 yard out for the TD, capping a more than 7-minute drive that add up half the quarter.

OPENING KICKOFF

Patriots win toss and choose to receive.

PREGAME