FOXBORO, Massachusetts — HALFTIME
Patriots lead 35-7
1:43 2ND - LAC 7, NE 35
A hat trick! Patriots RB Sony Michel scores his third TD of the game. Only the fourth a Patriots RB has scored 3+ rushing TDs in a game.
3:32 2ND
Chargers CB Desmond King II fumbles on punt return. Patriots recover after HC Bill Belichick challenges play.
5:59 2ND
6:04 2ND - LAC 7, NE 28
Another Patriots TD on the ground - this time it's RB Rex Burkhead from 6 yards.
9:19 2ND
Chargers punt again. Patriots defense showing good penetration, forcing Rivers out of pocket and limiting big gains on the ground, per Chris Costa.
12:17 2ND - LAC 7, NE 21
Patriots open up second quarter with beautiful pass from QB Tom Brady to WR Phillip Dorsett, a 15-yard TD to the corner of the endzone.
END OF 1ST
Patriots lead 14-7
0:34 1ST
Patriots defense forces Chargers to punt.
1:35 1ST - LAC 7, NE 14
Patriots RB Sony Michel punches in his second TD, this time from 14 yards.
2:19 1ST
Patriots QB Tom Brady hits WR Julian Edelman with a great 28-yard pass.
4:56 1ST - LAC 7, NE 7
Chargers strike back quickly with a 43-yard bomb from QB Philip Rivers to WR Keenan Allen. Blown zone coverage. Allen was wide open.
7:49 1ST - LAC 0, NE 7
Patriots RB Sony Michel runs it in from 1 yard out for the TD, capping a more than 7-minute drive that add up half the quarter.
OPENING KICKOFF
Patriots win toss and choose to receive.
PREGAME