The 9th Annual Mimi's Softball Tournament continues to raise money for local cancer research, but there was extra importance to this year's event.

BANGOR, Maine — Whether it's slow-pitch softball, baseball, or even a board game, some people love competition. The thrill of winning or the pain of losing can be a driving force behind someone's desire to improve at their sport or skill.

Despite 14 softball teams taking the field on Union Street in Bangor Saturday, the competitive nature was left at home this weekend, for the most part.

“We’re all here for the same reason, we’re all on the same team really," Tommy Hosmer said.

Tommy and his father Paul wore matching shirts on the beautiful summer afternoon. The logo on the front of the shirts read, "9th Annual Team Mimi Softball Tournament."

At this tournament, winning and losing takes a backseat to the true nature of the event which is donating proceeds to cancer research. Tommy's grandmother and Paul's mother 'Mimi' passed away from ovarian cancer. At age 9, Tommy began raising money in her honor.

“She always loved to come to my baseball games when I was in little league and stuff so [I] kind of wanted to do something around that and I figured the co-ed [format] could bring everyone around for a good cause," he added.

Players from the Bangor area and from all over Maine gathered for the double-elimination tournament.

“It’s an amazing event, great, great fundraiser," participant Brandon Badeen said. “The softball community is very big, but very small and it’s always a great time because you’re surrounded by friends.”

Paul Clement said he's been friends with Paul Hosmer for years and his team, Molloch, has been coming to this tournament since the beginning.

“It’s not about the winning, it’s nice to win, but it’s all about supporting the family, we’ve been friends for a long time," Clement said.

Since the first tournament was held, Tommy has raised and donated $70,000 to cancer research. The money stays in the local area, he said, and goes to Nothern Light Cancer Care in Brewer.

“Pretty much everybody’s been affected by cancer in some way, so it’s a cause that’s close to home for most of the people," Tommy said. "I couldn’t have imagined when I started this it would be as big as it is.”

This year's event was extra special for players and the Hosmer family. For one, it was the first time these teams took the field at the "Mimi" since 2019. COVID-19 restrictions axed last year's tournament. It was also one of the first gatherings Paul has attended since he got some very pleasant news.

After being diagnosed with colon cancer last year, Paul said as of a few days ago he found out he is pretty "free and clear" of cancer. Unfortunately, that doesn't clear him for play.

“My mind says I can play my legs say no", he added.