This rowing team in Camden is breaking a sweat for a cause

CAMDEN, Maine — One rowing team out of Camden is putting in the work to ensure everyone has a seat in the boat with its annual fundraiser, rowing the furthest they've ever gone.

Megunticook Rowing has been running a fundraiser for the past few years with a goal to row the coast of Maine, either on the water or by rowing machine, to raise money for their scholarship.

"So our goal is to get everyone on the water, no matter what their financial background, skill level or their age," head coach and executive director Olivia Goodwin-Cook said.

The scholarship fund goes to current and future rowers to assist with payment to join the team.

"It's a very great, very humbling feeling," rower Devin Guptill, who spent this past Sunday rowing for the teams "Erg-A-Thon," said.

From boat maintenance and regatta registration fees, rowing can at times be a very expensive sport. The team hopes the funds will allow everyone to have access to the benefits rowing has to offer.

"I'm currently on a scholarship," rower Ruth Weiss said. "So having all of my teammates here ... it's really great."

This year, the team surpassed their goal and rowed the equivalent of the entire coast of Maine, around 3,500 miles, as well as the coast of New Hampshire and 75% of the coast of Massachusetts.

In total, the group has rowed 7,496,926 meters, or around 4,300 miles, since the start of January.

"I'm impressed by Megunticook Rowing. I'm very proud of us," Goodwin-Cook said.