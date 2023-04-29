New rowing shell at Bates College named after World War II veteran

Ralph Sylvester graduated from Bates in 1950 after serving his country during World War II. He spent years as an Honor Flight Maine ambassador.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Bates College rowing team unveiled a new rowing shell named in honor of graduate Ralph Sylvester.

Sylvester graduated from the school in 1950 after he served his country during World War II. He was on Omaha Beach during D-Day.

The rowing team held a special dedication ceremony for Sylvester Saturday afternoon.

Bates' rowing coach Peter Steenstra said he asked his men's team to come up with a name for the boat that had some real meaning.

"And it was an instantaneous, unanimous decision to name the boat after [Sylvester]," Steenstra said. "I think that says a lot about who [Sylvester] is, and very few students know his name, but every single student on this campus knows him."

Sylvester and his late wife Elaine were married for 70 years and were a constant presence around the Bates community.

"I never expected this in my life," Sylvester said.