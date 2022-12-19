Maine's first in-person high school E-Sports state championships to be held Monday

Competitive video gaming continues to grow around Maine high schools. Monday's championships will feature three different games.

AUBURN, Maine — Maine high school sports will open a new chapter Monday afternoon. For the first time ever, there will be in-person E-sports championships, hosted at Central Maine Community College.

E-Sports or competitive video gaming has been a recognized sport by the Maine Principals' Association for a few years. The recognition came during the pandemic as MPA officials looked at new ways to give more options to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have 34 schools that are participating, many of those schools have multiple teams that play multiple games," MPA Assistant Executive Director Mike Bisson said. “We have schools that only participate in our organization in E-Sports because this is something, with their small numbers, that they can do.”

Monday's event will feature teams batting for three state titles in three separate video games.

Maine Central Institute will take on Cape Elizabeth in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate championship at 2:00 p.m.

Caribou and Noble will then play in Rocket League at 3:15 p.m. and then Cape Elizabeth and Noble will meet at 4:30 in the League of Legends title match.

“We’ll be in [the CMCC] gymnasium, there’s going to be a crowd, there’s going to be everything," MCI coach and MPA E-Sports Liason Sean Stackhouse said. "It’s going to be a great first taste of what a live E-Sports championship is like for these kids and to be a small part in that is just awesome.”

Stackhouse is tied into the Rocket League and E-Sports community as he serves as a broadcaster and commentator at national and international events.

Both Stackhouse and Bisson have seen how E-Sports is positively impacting student-athletes around Maine as more kids are getting involved in extracurricular activities.

“The schools see the value in this and want to help it grow and continue to promote it," Bisson added.

“We had more than a few [students] at [Maine Central Institute] that after soccer season ended after football season ended, they are joining our Rocket League team, our [Super Smash Bros.] team.”