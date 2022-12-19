Update: Police find body believed to be a missing 21-year-old Lewiston man

Lewiston Police say they believe they found the body of Abdullahi Abdi Sunday afternoon in a wooded area in Wales. They do not believe the death was suspicious.

WALES, Maine — The body believed to be that of a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston was found Sunday afternoon in a wooded area in Wales, Maine.

According to an email by the Lewiston Police Department, officers and Maine Game Wardens believe they found the body of Abdullahi Adbi.

Abdi was first reported missing Saturday and his family told police they were concerned for his well-being.

The release adds the body was found in the area where Abdi's car was abandoned. Officials say there is no reason to believe the death was suspicious in nature at this time.