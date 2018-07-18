DOVER-FOXCROFT (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The 29th annual Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic is this weekend and players gather at Foxcroft Academy this week to practice for the big game.

Ethan Kane from Ellsworth said he understands the purpose of this game.

"It definitely means a lot more to me now," Kane said. "Now that I've been down and seen and see what we are playing for. Before it didn't really mean a whole lot to me. I didn't really know that much about the Shiner hospitals."

Early this year, Kane got a third-degree burn on his arm while welding. Kane later went to Boston for a skin graft. "They were just phenomenal. I got met at the door by the nurse and doctor. Within a few minutes, I was getting care. The entire staff – they're phenomenal.”

The Lobster Bowl kicks off 4 p.m. Saturday at Thornton Academy’s Hill Stadium in Saco.

