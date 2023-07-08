Nonprofit guiding special athletes to reach their dreams

Central Maine Adaptive Sports provides year-round sports programs to people of all abilities.

AUBURN, Maine — From carving up ski trails to kayaking across lakes and rivers, Maine is the perfect place to learn to play outdoors at any age. But for many kids and adults with physical or developmental disabilities, participating in recreational programs is often out of reach.

Central Maine Adaptive Sports in Auburn is helping hundreds of people with special needs reach new heights every year. The nonprofit is working on giving exceptional athletes more opportunities to compete.

For Kimbre Varney, finding sports activities where her 9-year-old son could build skills and self-esteem was her No. 1 goal.

"Even with all of his disabilities, he can feel confident and proud of himself," Kimbre said.

Luie Varney has global developmental delay and sensory processing disorder. Participating in the Central Maine Adaptive Sports or CMAS programs has helped barriers fall away on the track and in the sandpit.

"I like CMAS, I like running, I like long jumping, and I like jumps," Luie enthused.

And on the ski slopes, the youngster started learning how to carve up the trails at Lost Valley Ski Resort in Auburn, which has been home to the nonprofit organization for nearly three decades.

Trained volunteers utilize adaptive equipment such as harnesses and bi-skis to help adults and kids with physical and developmental disabilities learn to ski and snowboard. Varney can now glide down more challenging terrain.

Jen Cativera has been skiing with the CMAS program since she was a young adult, when recreational programs for people of all abilities didn't exist. Jen participates in kayaking, track, cycling, and sled hockey. She and other CMAS athletes compete in Special Olympics for track and ski events.

"How does it make you feel when you are doing sports? Awesome!" Jen added.

Jen's mother, Regina Kahkonen, said her daughter wouldn't be able to learn to do sports like everyone else without CMAS. She also coaches Jen and athletes of all ages.

"We always need more volunteers. We need many more people involved that care about this population," Regina explained.

Other volunteers have also stepped up in a big way. CMAS's track, cycling, and sled hockey programs are led by Christy Gardner, a disabled Army sergeant who plays for the US Women's Sled Hockey team.

The nonprofit offers year-round adaptive sports programs and relies solely on donations, serving more than 100 adults and children with special needs, but volunteers need the community's help to provide more recreational opportunities. The nonprofit is holding a Shed the Dreads Fundraiser and Corn Hole tournament this Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m. at Lost Valley. Glenn Briggs, ski director and vice president of the CMAS board, plans to shed his dreads of 18 years if donations hit $3,000.

"Any money we raise goes back to the program and gives kids more opportunities," Briggs explained.

Back at the track, Luie's mom now volunteers with CMAS to help her son and other participants hit their stride.

"If I fall, I get back up. I don't give up," CMAS athlete Tate Ray said, helping guide exceptional athletes to keep reaching for their dreams.

For more information about becoming a CMAS volunteer, contact Jason Dionne, president of the CMAS board, at jason@dionnelaw.me