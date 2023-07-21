Fifth annual Disability Pride Day held in Augusta celebrates accomplishments and diversity

"It's just a great reminder that we're doing great work, but there's more to be done," event speaker Connor Archer said.

AUGUSTA, Maine — To celebrate accomplishments and diversity in the disability community, dozens gathered at Mill Park in Augusta Friday afternoon for the fifth annual Disability Pride Day.

Hosted by nonprofit Disability Rights Maine, the event took six months to make and drew in crowds of around 200 people.

This July marks the 33rd anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which protects people living with a disability from discrimination.

"We know there are lots of invisible disabilities and there's a lot of stigma attached despite all the progress for accessibility," Julia Endicott of Disability Rights Maine said.

While disability pride can mean something different for everyone, the main message is of celebrating diversity, fostering inclusion, and pushing for further equality.

"It's okay to have special needs," Mike Odon said. "You're still equal compared to everybody, whoever you are."

Throughout the day, folks were able to enjoy some food and live music, games, as well as learn more from local organizations and resources.

Keynote speakers were also featured, like Archer, who shared his story of being diagnosed with non-verbal autism at an early age. Now, he advocated for early intervention, something that helped him early on.

"Inclusion was so key for me, being in the classroom setting with all my peers... being included in activities," Archer said.