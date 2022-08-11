Bangor's road to Little League championship ends in loss to MA

After Thursday's championship game in Connecticut, Bangor's Little League winning streak came to an end in a 10-1 loss against Middleboro, the BDN reports.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Little League team represented Maine in the New England regional tournament on Monday morning, taking down Middleboro (Massachusetts) 10-4 to advance to Thursday's championship game, also against Middleboro.

After Thursday's championship game that was held at 5 p.m. in Bristol, Connecticut, Bangor's Little League winning streak came to an end in a 10-1 loss against Middleboro, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The BDN reports that Middleboro will advance to the Little League World Series for the first time ever.

If Bangor had won, they would have been the first team from Maine to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series since the 2005 Westbrook team.

While Bangor won't be advancing to the championship, it was with great effort that carried the team as far as they went this season.

Families and fans will be back cheering in the stands next season, watching to see how far the Bangor Little League team can shine.