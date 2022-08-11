Bangor is one win away from the Little League Baseball World Series

If Bangor wins, they'll be the first team from Maine to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series since the 2005 Westbrook team.

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bangor Little League team is one win away from the Little League Baseball World Series.

Bangor, representing Maine in the New England regional tournament, took down Middleboro (Massachusetts) 10-4 on Monday morning to advance to Thursday's championship game, which will also be against Middleboro.

The championship game starts at 5 p.m. in Bristol, Connecticut, where the New England regional tournament is being played. The game will air live on ESPN.

Middleboro is coming off an 11-0 win over Concord (New Hampshire).

If Bangor wins, they'll be the first team from Maine to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series since the 2005 Westbrook team. The national tournament takes place in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Little League Baseball World Series expanded to 20 teams this year: 10 from the U.S. and 10 international.

Throughout the tournament's history, there have been 28 different countries to send local Little Leagues programs to compete in the Little League Baseball World Series, and teams from 42 states.