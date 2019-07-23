ELIOT, Maine — Somethings get better with age and the town of Eliot thinks taxidermy may be one of them.

The town of Eliot is currently selling a unique Maine item: a vintage mounted moose head though to be nearly a hundred years old.

The town believes the moose head dates back to the 1930s or 1940s.

Eliot will be accepting "Moose Bids," for the piece until Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00 a.m.

The town asks that all bids be sealed in envelopes with your name, telephone, email and a bid price.

