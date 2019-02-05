NEWCASTLE, Maine — A sheep is lost and police are trying to find its owner.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Thursday posted a photo to Facebook showing a sheep in a kennel.

"If you're missing a sheep from the Academy Hill Road area in Newcastle please give us a call," the post read. "She wants to go home!"

The Academy Hill Road area is located in eastern Newcastle, connecting the town's downtown area to Damariscotta Mills, adjacent to Route 215.

Count your sheep, and if you're missing one, contact the sheriff's office in Wiscasset at (207) 882-6576.