Former Stockton Springs town office burns Monday morning

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — Fire heavily damaged the former town office in Stockton Springs early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the building just before 6 a.m. and arrived three minutes later, Stockton Springs Fire Chief Vern Thompson said.

Crews determined the fire was on the second floor, where an adult and a child lived, but they were not home, Thompson said.

"Everything they owned was destroyed," he said.

The fire was under control about two hours later.

The three-story brick building was built in 1871 and had been converted into three apartments.

The third floor, which was being renovated, sustained "quite a bit of damage, water, heat, and fire," Thompson said. The second floor was also damaged by water, heat, and fire, and the first floor by only water and smoke.

No injuries were reported. Thompson said the American Red Cross had been contacted to assist the victims.

Stockton, Prospect, Searsport, Frankfort, and Belfast aerial responded as mutual aid.

Thompson said the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal had been called.

"It appears to be the possibility of an electrical fire," Thompson said.