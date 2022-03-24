x
Several crews respond to fire at Belfast potato factory

Camden's fire chief said crews were called to the Penobscot McCrum facility around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

BELFAST, Maine — Fire crews from several towns are battling a fire at the Penobscot McCrum potato factory. Crews were called to the scene on Pierce Street in Belfast around 3:30 a.m., according to Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley.

As of 6:30 a.m., the fire was still active and officials did not have any information about how it started, but Farley said there are no injuries.

The facility employs about 175 people, according to finance company Dun & Bradstreet.

Belfast Area High School is closed Thursday due to smoke blowing toward the school, according to school officials.

Penobscot McCrum was founded in 1886 and is a family business dedicated to providing specialty frozen potato products to an array of businesses.

This story will be updated.

