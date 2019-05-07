WASHINGTON, D.C., USA —

One thing Maine's Sen. Susan Collins doesn't want to see: an American Flag that says Made in China.

Senator Collins introduced bipartisan legislation to require the federal government to only buy U.S. flags made in America. The All-American Flag Act requires that the flags be made using American-made materials and be manufactured entirely in the U.S.

Current law only requires flags purchased by the federal government to be made with 50% American-made materials.

“The American flag serves as a symbol of our identity, resolve, and values as one people. To honor its significance, the federal government should only use flags entirely manufactured in the United States,” said Senator Collins. “This bipartisan legislation will ensure that the symbol of our nation is preserved while supporting American jobs and manufacturers.”

Sen. Collins partnered with Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown from Ohio for the bill.

Similar legislation passed the Senate in 2011 and 2014, but stalled both years in the House of Representatives. U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) has introduced companion legislation in the House.