Vermont Supreme Court rejects bail for 'person of interest' in couple death

In its Tuesday decision, the court unanimously rejected an appeal filed by attorneys for Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in Vermont as a fugitive from justice from Utah.

Clegg's attorneys had argued he could not be held without bail prior to trial because the charge he is facing does not carry a potential sentence of life in prison.

But the Vermont Supreme Court rejected that argument, saying that under Vermont law Clegg is not being held prior to trial, but as a fugitive from justice.

When Clegg, 26, and homeless, was arrested by local police after being spotted detectives from Concord, South Burlington described him as a person of interest in an unsolved April homicide in Concord.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said police made contact in Vermont with a person of interest in the April killings of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, but they didn’t name the person. No arrests have been made or charges filed in the killings.

Clegg's arrest on a fugitive from justice charge included a probation violation.