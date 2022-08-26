Man identified in fatal crash in New Hampshire

First responders found a Chevrolet Tahoe laying on its roof with three people ejected from the vehicle on Sunday, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said.

MADISON, New Hampshire — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 3:47 p.m.

According to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety on Friday, first responders found a "late model Chevrolet Tahoe on its roof with three people ejected from the vehicle" upon arriving at the scene.

An investigation done on the scene revealed the Tahoe was traveling southbound when it lost control and rolled over, ejecting the three people, the release said.

According to the release, the three adults suffered serious injuries, and one of them was brought to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other two, a male and a female, were airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland in serious condition to be treated for their injuries.

The man who died has been identified as Kevin Sargent, 44, of Albany, New Hampshire.

The release states first responders on the scene also found five children inside the rolled-over Tahoe, who suffered minor injuries.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the three adults were not wearing their seat belts," the release reports.

The investigation is still ongoing. The release asks that anyone with information can contact Trooper Eric Torrens at 603-271-1154, or by email at Eric.Torrens@dos.nh.go.

No additional information has been released.