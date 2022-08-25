x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire electric worker suffers fatal injury at wastewater plant

The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

SWANZEY, N.H. — An electric company employee working on a backup generator project at Keene's wastewater treatment plant suffered an injury and died, city officials said.

The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning. Other employees used a defibrillator and performed CPR before ambulance and fire department crews arrived.

The plant is physically located in Swanzey, so the town has jurisdiction, officials said. The town and OSHA have begun investigations into what happened.

A message seeking comment was left with the electric company.

“The plant remains operational at this time with no expected impact on public services," the city of Keene said in a news release, adding that some projects have been put on hold, such as the generator replacement project.

