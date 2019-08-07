BOSTON — Sixty-seven gas canisters, believed to have contained nitrous oxide, or "laughing gas," were discovered outside a Phish concert Friday in Boston.

The Boston Police Department said its drug control and bicycle units recovered the canisters in an area surrounding Fenway Park, where the jam band played back-to-back shows Friday and Saturday as part of the ballpark's summer concert series.

According to BPD, officers saw a large group of people inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons "in an effort to achieve a high."

Police said the tanks were used to fill the balloons, which were subsequently littered in the street and sidewalk.

Officers removed the 67 canisters from the scene and turned them over to the Boston Fire Department's hazmat team.

It wasn't immediately known if any arrests or charges were expected to be made or brought forward.

Phish performed at the Bangor waterfront June 25-26.