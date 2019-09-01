BANGOR, Maine — Vermont jam band Phish, known for its epic concerts, is returning to the Queen City this summer for the first time in six years.

The band on Wednesday announced its 26-date 2019 summer tour, which hits the road in mid-June and visits 13 locations, including Boston's Fenway Park, Bonnaroo Arts & Music Festival and Bangor, Maine.

It's the band's 11th consecutive summer tour since its 2004 break-up and subsequent reunion in 2008.

They'll perform at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion on June 25 and 26.

Phish last played the Bangor waterfront in summer 2013. Before that, predating the waterfront venue's inception, Phish played the Bangor Auditorium in fall 1994 and spring 1993.

Limestone, Maine, was host to Phish's second-ever festival on Aug. 16 and 17, 1997. Coined "The Great Went," the foursome reportedly played more than 500 minutes of music to thousands.

Drummer Jon Fishman is a selectman in Lincolnville, Maine.

Both Bangor shows start at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.

As of Jan. 9, ticket prices ranged from $85 for GA Pit to $45 GA Lawn.

Phish Summer 2019 tickets can be purchased here.