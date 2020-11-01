LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump has been burned to the ground in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania.
The nearly 26-foot-high statue, erected last year in a village in northeast of Slovenia, showed Trump with his trademark hairstyle, blue suit, white shirt and a long red tie.
The statue became a tourist attraction but was not liked by some local villagers.
Slovenian police said Thursday that they are looking for the arsonist.
When triggered, a mechanism inside the statue opened a red-painted mouth and shark-like teeth used to appear.
