SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Following a historic impeachment vote in the U.S. Senate that acquitted President Trump, Senator Collins is back in Maine.

Senator Susan Collins arrived in Portland Friday to speak at the Maine Chiefs of Police Association Winter Conference in South Portland.

While Sen. Collins commended the Maine officers for their work here in the state, she said during her speech, "I've already had three new death threats that are credible and being investigated by the FBI."

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

