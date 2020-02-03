MAINE, USA — For the first time in 20 years, Mainers will vote in a presidential primary instead of a caucus, and will be one of 14 states voting on Super Tuesday.

Candidates are gearing up to try and gain some of Maine's 32 delegates. Four of the six candidates still in the race to be the country's Democratic nominee for president will have their campaigns canvassing or holding events across the state.

Bernie Sanders will be holding a Rock the Vote for Sanders concert rally in Portland Monday, featuring the Mallet Brothers. The following day, the Sanders campaign will host a watch party in Portland featuring actress Susan Sarandon. On Monday, Sanders' campaign will also be canvassing in towns across the state.

Competing candidates Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar will have their campaigns canvassing in Maine on Monday. Joe Biden, who won the South Carolina primary, and Tulsi Gabbard are the two candidates not hosting events or canvassing in Maine Monday.

The field of active candidates in the democratic primary shrunk to six over the weekend. Businessman Tom Steyer, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race.

Both Buttigieg and Steyer will still be on Maine ballots, as candidates had to file to be on the ballot here back in December. Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Deval Patrick, and Cory Booker are also candidates who have dropped out of the race but will be on the ballot in Maine.