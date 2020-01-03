PORTLAND, Maine — Maine U.S. Senate Candidate Betsy Sweet announced her endorsement of Bernie Sanders for President on Sunday.

Sweet spoke about her endorsement at Sanders’ campaign headquarters in Portland.

“We need a visionary leader who Inspires us and will galvanize us to make the impossible, possible,” Sweet said in an email to supporters Sunday afternoon. “I believe Bernie Sanders is that person.”

Sweet’s platform aligns with the Vermont Senator's support for Medicare for All, a Green New Deal and getting money out of politics.

“When I look back at the causes I have fought for, the big changes I knew we could make possible, the vision for an inclusive future, Bernie has been there at every twist and turn fighting alongside me,” she continued in the email.

“Political pundits like to say that our proposals for a better future are crazy pipe dreams or not possible. But We, the People have a different idea. We the People know what we need to change, and we are willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.”

