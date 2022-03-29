More than 60 nonprofits advocating for equity in Maine

A group of nonprofits held a news conference to encourage legislators to vote in favor of dozens of bills that would promote equity.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A group of more than 60 nonprofit organizations is calling on the state Legislature to pass bills that level the playing field for Maine families. Supporters want the focus and the funding to be on people struggling the most.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, speakers highlighted topics on racial equity, health care, and affordable housing. One of the bills highlighted was LD 1626, which would create a task force to change the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act.

"When we talk about equity when it comes to indigenous people in Maine, we have to talk about the oppression and the undermining of sovereignty that has happened since the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act," Maulian Dana, tribal ambassador for the Penobscot Nation, said.

Another bill that is front of mind for this group is LD 1610, "An Act To Promote Equity in Policy Making by Enhancing the State's Ability To Collect, Analyze, and Apply Data," which advocates said would improve equity in state policymaking.