Gov. Mills joins women in leadership panel discussion for International Women's Day

Gov. Mills joined a panel discussion about women in leadership on Tuesday at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine — In honor of International Women's Day, Gov. Janet Mills joined a panel discussion at Eastern Maine Community College about women in leadership. Mills is the first woman to serve as Maine governor.

Mills was joined by Marwa Hassanien, director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Northern Light Health, and Tracie Travers, vice president of workforce development for Jobs for Maine's Graduates. The discussion was moderated by Liz Russell, EMCC's vice president for academic affairs.

The women discussed topics like being more inclusive, managing a work-life balance, and the need for more childcare services. Each panelist also offered some words of advice.

"Many of us are taught that we have to be independent and strike out on our own. The fact of the matter is I work very interdependently," Travers said.

"I want to tell each and every one of you that, you know, do not let fear be a factor. Don't let it stop you," Hassanien said.

Mills also made a point to acknowledge her fellow women political leaders in Maine.

"When it comes to politics, I'm happy to say that we have four women leaders in the legislature right now. Half of our congressional delegation are women," Mills said.

Mills also launched her re-election campaign Tuesday morning. Following the panel discussion, she spoke about her term goals if she were to be re-elected.

"I want to move forward, get us beyond the pandemic, revive our economy to the fullest extent, get people back to work," Mills said.

Some students also asked the governor how she plans to help Mainers with soaring gas prices and inflation.

"I'm willing to look at all potential avenues of redress as immediate and efficient as we can," Mills said.

Mills referenced her proposed supplemental budget, which she said would return money to the pockets of hard-working Mainers, including $750 inflation relief checks.

The governor wanted to send a clear message to women on International Women's Day.

"Do what you want to do. Do what you can do. Work hard at what you want, and you can get there," Mills said.