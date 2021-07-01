Mainers living in D.C. respond to riot on Capitol Hill

Both say they are used to seeing people exercising their First Amendment right around the Capitol, but neither expected the events that unfolded Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Among those in Washington during Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol were two Maine natives.

Both Cavan Hagerty and Ryan Dyer live just outside Capitol Hill. Neither were eyewitnesses but say you didn't have to be there to experience the madness.

"I knew people were angry… but I didn't expect what happened to happen," Dyer said. "It looked like it was out of a movie… like it didn't even look real."

Dyer lives about seven blocks from the Capitol building but he says his condo was filled with the sounds of sirens all day. Sirens in response to the Trump supporters who stormed Capitol Hill, some reportedly with weapons and explosives.

Videos and images show rioters clashing with police, some going as far as playing tug of war with officers and barricades. They say it was all in an attempt to be heard. One woman involved called the riot a revolution.

"I think it's proof that our system of democracy is very fragile and I think a lot of people didn't recognize that until yesterday," Hagerty said. "And if we're not careful we could lose it."

Hagerty said the scene hit close to home for him because he used to work inside the Capitol building.

"To see those images yesterday of members and staff looking understandably fearful and walking around the halls in gas masks by police officers… it was tough," Hagerty said.

Though things have since quieted down in our nation's capital, both wonder what these next few weeks could bring.