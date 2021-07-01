Failed Senate candidate Max Linn among crowd of Trump supporters in DC Wednesday

Former Maine Independent U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn is promoting a demonstration in Augusta this weekend.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Among the frenzied crowd of Trump supporters in our nation’s capital Wednesday was one many Mainers will recognize: failed U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn.

In a photo posted to Facebook, Linn is seen raising his fists in the air in the midst of the MAGA-hatted crowd, with a smile grinning ear to ear. The caption reads: “I had a great time in Washington DC today.”

Linn, a proclaimed Independent but fervent supporter of President Donald Trump, did not succeed in his bid to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who was re-elected to a historic fifth term in the Nov. 3 election.

Linn is advertising an anti-lockdown and anti-mask demonstration for Saturday in Augusta. An ad in the Portland Press Herald says, “Let’s tell Janet: Request Denied”—a nod to his election cycle catchphrase.

Maine Capitol Police tell NEWS CENTER Maine a permit has been issued for the event on Saturday.