Voters to decide whether to adopt 1901 Maine state flag next year

The new flag up for election is based on the state's original 1901 flag and will feature a beige background with a green pine tree and a lone blue star.

PORTLAND, Maine — Voters in Maine will have to wait until next year to cast a ballot on a new state flag.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, a spokesperson from Gov. Janet Mills' office said the governor will allow the bill to become law and take effect in 2024 to allow voters more time to consider it.

Voting on the flag was originally planned for November this year.

"Rather than sign the bill and rush the question to ballot in little more than three months, she will allow the bill to become law – which means, barring any other legislative action, it will take effect next year and the question will be put to voters in November 2024 – to allow time for robust public debate and discussion on all sides of the issue," the spokesperson wrote Wednesday.

"The Maine State flag is an important part of our state’s identity and culture, and the Governor believes it is appropriate for the people of Maine to decide whether it should be changed," the statement said.

Voting on the flag is now slated for November 2024.