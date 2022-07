The 67-year-old Democrat said she urges everyone "to remain vigilant in our fight against COVID."

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night.

In a social media post, Pingree said she has been experiencing mild symptoms, adding that she has received the vaccine and subsequent booster shots.

Pingree added that she would be working from home while continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols.