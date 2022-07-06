Maine CDC to launch COVID-19 vaccine clinics for young children

All families with children ages 6 months to 11 years are welcome at the clinics, where they'll be offering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines throughout July.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published June 21.

The Maine CDC announced that it is partnering with WIC and The Opportunity Alliance to provide families with young children ages 6 months to 11 years with a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in upcoming weeks, according to a tweet posted by Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

This series of pediatric vaccines will be partnering with WIC clinics, Shah said in the tweet.

According to its website, The Opportunity Alliance is "the Community Action Agency for Cumberland County. Through multiple integrated community-based and clinical programs, we serve more than 20,000 people annually throughout Maine."

WIC, a state nutrition program, "provides complete nutrition care for thousands of Maine families, helping Maine kids to grow up strong and healthy," according to the state of Maine's website.

According to the tweet, all families with children ages 6 months to 11 years are welcome at the clinics. The first clinic launches on July 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 190 Lancaster St. on the third floor in Portland and will feature a guest appearance from Shah himself.

@MEPublicHealth is kicking off a series of pediatric #COVID19 #vaccine opportunities in partnership with WIC clinics in #Maine.



All are welcome-no appt needed.



I'll be at the one at 190 Lancaster St in Portland tomorrow morning.



Thanks to @opp_alliance for partnering ! pic.twitter.com/rjVmTDGLkn — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) July 6, 2022

No appointments will be needed, and the clinics will be offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children.

Other pediatric vaccine clinic locations scattered throughout July occur at the following dates and locations:

July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hathaway Building at 10 Water Street, Suite 214, in Waterville.

July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ballard Center at 6 East Chestnut Street in Augusta.

July 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 32 Tandberg Trail, Unit 1 (Sebago Commons), in Windham.

July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5165 North Avenue in Skowhegan.

July 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 50 Lydia Lane on the second floor in South Portland.

July 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 190 Lancaster Street on the third floor in Portland.