$5.8M announced for economic and infrastructure development across Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Angus King, I-Maine, and U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, announced Wednesday that $5.8 million in funding from the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) will go to 11 towns and organizations across Maine.

The funding is intended to replace aging water infrastructure, improve roadways and broadband access, and support small businesses, according to a news release.

“The Northern Border Regional Commission makes critical investments to improve infrastructure and boost rural Maine communities,” Collins, King, and Golden stated in the release. “The NBRC continues to build on its important work with this funding to improve water infrastructure and roadways, expand access to high-speed Internet, and update other vital infrastructure. Combined, these projects will help support small businesses, promote the creation of good-paying jobs, and grow our state’s economy.”

According to the release, the funding will be distributed as follows:

Big Rock Mountain in Mars Hill will receive $102,902 for chairlift replacement and upgrades to snowmaking infrastructure.

Baileyville will receive $1,000,000 to improve sewer, storm drains, and water utilities.

Bingham will receive $897,000 to replace and modernize an existing flooded suction pump station.

Fort Kent will receive $250,000 to replace water mains in need of repair.

Isle Au Haut Electric Power Company will receive $300,696 to install a broadband fiber optic cable alongside a greater-capacity submarine cable to provide improved high-speed internet.

Old Town will receive $274,842 to improve recreation infrastructure and blend existing green space and park amenities, among other projects.

Houlton will receive $978,880 to improve the Houlton International Airport fueling system.

Rumford-Mexico Sewerage District (RMSD) will receive $1,000,000 for improvements to its largest pump station and processes at its main wastewater treatment facility.

Van Buren will receive $236,737 to improve truck and rail growth and accessibility to the Ferry/Pierce Street Industrial Park.

Weston will receive $57,042 for the creation of a waterfront park in the area of East Grand Lake.

West Oxford Agricultural Society will receive $701,901 for water line improvements.