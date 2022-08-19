$20M heading to Maine farmers for infrastructure improvements

The funding comes as a part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.

LISBON, Maine — From supply issues to fuel costs, and now drought conditions in much of the state, Maine farmers and food processors have worked through their fair share of adversity in 2022.

Some are now getting relief in the form of $20 million in grant money being spread among 64 businesses.

The money is being allocated by Gov. Janet Mills, D-Maine, through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.

Mills and Agriculture Commissioner Amanda Beal visited Blue Ox Malthouse in Lisbon on Friday -- one of the grant recipients and a business that buys Maine grain and turns it into ingredients that go into many of the beers, bread, and other products Mainers consume every day.

"This really is an honor and we will do our best to invest this money smartly," Blue Ox Founder Joel Alex told the elected officials.

"This nearly $20 million investment in this sector is monumental," Beal added. "And we’re grateful to have the opportunity to infuse these funds into our economy in such a meaningful way."

The grants average $300,000 each and can be used for a wide range of structural improvements to farms and processors – many of whom are struggling through drought, especially in southern Maine. Alex gets most of his grain from Aroostook County, which has been spared from drought. Instead, cruelly, he’s dealing with another problem.

"Ironically, I want rain but I also don’t want rain because rain around harvest time is one of the best ways to ruin grain quality," Alex shrugged.

Beal said more than 850 businesses applied for the funding. She promised they would not be forgotten and said any applicants who didn’t receive funding will be getting other options sent to them in the mail.

