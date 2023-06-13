Local elections are taking place today. Here's what you need to know.

If you have not returned your absentee ballot, those are due today before your polling place closes.

PORTLAND, Maine — All throughout Maine on Tuesday, many towns and cities are holding local elections.

According to Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, typical turnout for local elections is low because voters sometimes don't know that what's on the ballot could impact their schools and towns.



Bellows said one of the biggest questions she gets is if people have to be registered to vote in advance, and the answer is no.

Mainers can register and cast their ballot today. The way to do that is by showing up to your local polling place with proof of ID, like a Maine driver's license, and proof of residency.

Residents in the towns of Bremen, Friendship, Washington, and Waldoboro have a special election for their representative to the Maine House of Representatives. That person will be elected on Tuesday, and as early as later this week those people chosen may be in Augusta voting on the state budget.



Bellows said voters have the power to make decisions about the issues that impact them at every level, including the local level.

"Now remember, sometimes people get frustrated because oftentimes the June elections are primary elections, and so Democrats vote in the Democratic primary and Republicans vote in the Republican primary," Bellows said. "This June election, everyone can vote on all of these local issues so it doesn't matter what party you are in, or whether you are no party at all, you can go and cast your ballot and make your voice heard on these local issues."

Anyone who still has an absentee ballot must return it Tuesday before your town's polling places close.

"Some voters might say, 'Why should I vote? There isn't a race for governor, or for president, and those are the big issues that really impact Maine.' Actually in small towns, whether it's local ordinances around housing or the environment or school funding, those are issues that really do matter to people, and those have consequences for tax rates and how much people end up paying and contributing in their towns," Bellows said. "So we really encourage people to go out and check out the ballot. In most towns, you can get a copy of the ballot ahead of time so you can review the issues and review who is running for these local offices and make your decisions before you go into your booth."

Bellows suggests taking as much time as you need in the voting booth. Go on your phone, do the research, and then fill out the ballot in accordance with your personal views.