Where to vote in your area for Maine municipal elections

PORTLAND, Maine — With municipal elections in Maine set to take place Tuesday, now's a good time to start preparing if you are unsure of polling locations in your area.
Maine.gov offers a service where Mainers can type in their home address and receive information about their specific voting district.
The website tool provides the following information when entering an address:
- Your polling location
- Voting districts
- Ward
- Precinct
- Congressional District
- State Senate
- State Representative
- County Commissioner
- Municipal clerk information
- Municipal registrar information
- Maine Elections Division information
- Information about elected officials in your district
- Sample ballot
To find out more about your voting district ahead of Tuesday's elections, click here.
For more information about elections and voting in Maine, click here.