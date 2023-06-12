x
Maine Politics

Where to vote in your area for Maine municipal elections

Municipal elections in Maine towns and cities will be held on June 13.

PORTLAND, Maine — With municipal elections in Maine set to take place Tuesday, now's a good time to start preparing if you are unsure of polling locations in your area.

Maine.gov offers a service where Mainers can type in their home address and receive information about their specific voting district.

The website tool provides the following information when entering an address:

  • Your polling location
  • Voting districts
    • Ward
    • Precinct
    • Congressional District
    • State Senate
    • State Representative
    • County Commissioner
  • Municipal clerk information
  • Municipal registrar information
  • Maine Elections Division information
  • Information about elected officials in your district
  • Sample ballot

To find out more about your voting district ahead of Tuesday's elections, click here.

For more information about elections and voting in Maine, click here.

