Where to vote in your area for Maine municipal elections

Municipal elections in Maine towns and cities will be held on June 13.

PORTLAND, Maine — With municipal elections in Maine set to take place Tuesday, now's a good time to start preparing if you are unsure of polling locations in your area.

Maine.gov offers a service where Mainers can type in their home address and receive information about their specific voting district.

The website tool provides the following information when entering an address:

Your polling location

Voting districts Ward Precinct Congressional District State Senate State Representative County Commissioner

Municipal clerk information

Municipal registrar information

Maine Elections Division information

Information about elected officials in your district

Sample ballot

To find out more about your voting district ahead of Tuesday's elections, click here.

For more information about elections and voting in Maine, click here.