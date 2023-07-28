Biden's visit to Maine on Air Force One draws dozens to Brunswick

The president touched down at the Brunswick Executive Airport on his first visit to Maine since 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRUNSWICK, Maine — President Joe Biden touched down in Air Force One at the Brunswick Executive Airport Friday, marking his first visit to Maine since taking office.

The arrival of the massive 747 drew dozens of onlookers, including people you might not expect to see cheering the president on. Holding umbrellas to protect them from the beating sun, onlookers, including families with young children, showed up before 8 a.m. Friday morning, hoping to get a good spot to see Air Force One and the array of military aircraft, including a trio of V-22 Ospreys and two Marine One helicopters.

It was more than a thrill for Jean Shields and her five grandchildren. She says it's a historic moment for all generations.

"It's a great opportunity for the children and the families to come out and see the president's excitement. We love America," Shields enthused.

"You don't get to see stuff here that cool. It's going to be an enjoyable experience to see the U.S. president," Kymani Pagon, a 12-year-old from Brunswick, said.

Biden's arrival was an opportunity for Mainers to show that we are not such a divided nation after all. From her red Trump hat, you can see who Ashley Morrill supports politically—but those differences didn't keep her from bringing her children to cheer on the arrival of the commander-in-chief.

"You respect whoever is in office even if you don't agree with them. You have to respect him, that's the American way," Morrill explained.

From respect to the excitement of seeing Air Force One touch down in your hometown—Gabe Pelletier couldn't believe his eyes.

"I just heard something go by quickly... and I ran over there to see it," the 12-year-old exclaimed.

After the massive aircraft stopped, President Biden walked down the steps with members of Maine's congressional delegation following closely behind. After boarding a Marine One Helicopter, Biden took off for Auburn, escorted by three V-22 Osprey aircraft—another huge thrill for Gabe's brother—nine-year-old Logan.

"The shockwaves hurt my heart, but it was pretty cool," Logan explained.

"They will never experience this again, so it's pretty cool!" Gabe and Logan's mom, Heather, said.

Biden attended a private fundraiser in Freeport and then departed for Dover Air Force Base in Delaware shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.