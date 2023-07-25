President Joe Biden to visit Auburn on Friday, mayor says

The president is expected to visit a manufacturer in Auburn.

AUBURN, Maine — President Joe Biden is expected to visit Auburn on Friday, according to the city's mayor.

Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque told NEWS CENTER Maine the White House contacted him about Biden's Friday visit.

The mayor said Biden is visiting a manufacturer but didn't name a specific location.

"Auburn and I have been working really hard for the last six years," Levesque said. "It is nice to have people from away recognize that."

Levesque plans to attend the event, and Gov. Janet Mills also said she plans to be there.