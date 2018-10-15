PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- For 22 years, Scott “Scottie” VanDerveer has been a dedicated volunteer at the Spectrum Generations’ Muskie Community Center in Waterville.

Eight hours a day, four days a week, and over 1,500 hours each year, Scottie is pitching in wherever he is needed at the Center. His “can-do” attitude begins each morning at 5:30 AM. Floors get mopped, bathrooms are cleaned, and the dining hall is set up for events - all because of Scottie.

From there it’s time to help in the kitchen to prep the 2,500 meals that go out each week. It’s Scottie’s task to run the vacuum sealer to guarantee that all the meals are safe and can be transported.

Scottie then joins a Meals on Wheels driver to deliver the meals. Scottie gets to sit and chat with the recipients about their food - and his favorite topic - Boston sports teams!

When asked what he loves about volunteering for the Spectrum Generations’ Muskie Community Center, Scottie will tell you he knows that he’s doing something good for other people and the community, and that feels good!

