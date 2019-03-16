PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE - Portland Police arrested Markus Scott, 25, and charged him with reckless conduct with a firearm after an early morning shooting Saturday in Portland.

Police investigated the report of shots fired in the area of 10 Sherman Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and police say as officers were arriving several gunshots went off.

Sherman St. Shooting Scene

NCM

No one was injured, according to Portland Police. The Lewiston Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Taskforce assisted with the arrest.