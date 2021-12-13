Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Eliot, route altered for elementary school students

Students signed the Pledge of Allegiance for veterans in attendance.

ELIOT, Maine — In 2019, students from Eliot Elementary School traveled to Kittery, as the annual Wreaths Across America convoy made its last stop in Maine before heading down to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Ann Shisler was their teacher, hoping to educate them about sacrifice.

"My husband's in the military," she said. "I think it’s important for our kids to be part of such ceremonies to fully understand what families sacrifice for our country."

The students sang and signed the Pledge of Allegiance on a staircase inside Kittery Trading Post.

Those who run the nonprofit took notice and, for 2021's convoy, they moved Maine’s final stop on the trip to Eliot.

That meant Pam Bold could take part, waving a small American flag Monday morning as the police escort rolled into town.

"Being a veteran, it really hits home," she said, touching her gloved hand to her heart.

A total of 257,000 wreaths were to be laid at Arlington on Dec. 18, but the convoy couldn’t leave without Eliot’s second graders signing the Pledge of Allegiance for those who gathered at the fire department.

Veteran Paul Amatucci joined other locals in an honor guard.

"I was thinking about how honored I am to be here today," he said. "What better place to be on any morning, than to honor our fallen war heroes."

The honor guard's 21-gun salute, followed by the playing of "Taps," signaled a final sendoff before the spruce wreaths, all grown in Maine, left the state in trucks to make their solemn delivery.