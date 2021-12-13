Wreath-laying scheduled for noon on Monday at Maine State House

As part of Wreaths Across America week, a wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for noon Monday at the State House in Augusta.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Wreaths Across America week is officially underway, as an annual convoy of volunteers heads from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia with thousands of Maine-made wreaths. On Saturday, those wreaths will be placed on veterans' gravestones at that cemetery and at cemeteries around the country.

There are other Wreaths Across America events happening before the big day. On Monday, another convoy is driving from Brunswick to Augusta with a police escort to lay a wreath at the Maine State House. The group (made up of veterans and Patriot Riders of America) will leave around 10 a.m. and arrive in Augusta at noon.

This event is part of a national program that takes place in most states to honor veterans. This year marks the second time it has happened in Maine. Once the wreath arrives, there will be a ceremony with speakers, including the director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services and the commander of the State of Maine American Legion.

Today, a group of volunteers is driving from Brunswick to Augusta to deliver a wreath to the State House as part of Wreaths Across America week. Why the mission of @WreathsAcross means so much to Veterans on @newscentermaine at 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup

📸: Dave Watson pic.twitter.com/xG9qN9sVaV — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) December 13, 2021

"It was a no-brainer for me. It had to be done," Dave Watson, commander of the Brunswick American Legion Post 20, who will be helping to transport the wreath Monday morning, told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We need to honor our veterans because it is because of our veterans that we have our way of life, that we have our country, that we have our states, that we have our communities and the freedoms and liberties that we have."

The public is encouraged to attend Monday's ceremony, which will take place behind the Capitol building. Watson said it's important that others remember veterans since they often don't share their stories or experiences with others.

"A lot of veterans don't broadcast that they're veterans for various reasons, especially those who were in combat because they saw things they can never forget. They experience things that are physical, as well as mental," Watson said.