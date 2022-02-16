Maine delegation, governor want destroyer to be named for war hero

Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, and Gov. Janet Mills made their formal request this week in a letter to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro.

MAINE, USA — Maine’s congressional delegation and governor are urging the Navy to name a destroyer for a hero who sacrificed his life while attempting to rescue a downed helicopter crew in Somalia.

Master Sgt. Gary Gordon of Lincoln and another Delta Force soldier volunteered to help and fought until they ran out of ammunition in the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993.

Their heroism was the subject of the book and movie “Black Hawk Down.” Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, Reps.

Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, and Gov. Janet Mills made their formal request this week in a letter to Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro.