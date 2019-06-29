LINCOLN, Maine — The town of Lincoln is celebrating and honoring Lincoln native and Medal of Honor recipient, Master Sgt. Gary Gordon with a day of patriotic events in his name.

The town has dubbed Saturday, June 29 as "MSG Gary Gordon Day" and will be honoring his life and the ultimate sacrifice he made with events throughout the day and into the evening.

MSG Gordon was a Delta Force sniper in October 1993 during the Battle of Mogadishu. He lost his life on the battlefield together with his comrade Sgt. Randy Shughart while trying to save another soldier.

He was posthumously awarded the nation's highest award for military valor, the Medal of Honor, for his actions during that battle.

Gordon's bravery and sacrifice was later depicted in the 2001 war film "Black Hawk Down."

A candlelight vigil took place Friday, June 28 at 8:30 p.m. in the evening at the Veteran's Memorial on Goding Avenue.

It's the same place where a motorcycle procession will take off Saturday afternoon, led by the new Maine State Police motorcycle unit.

The procession will lead to the Lincoln/Chester bridge for a bridge dedication ceremony to rename the landmark the "Lincoln/Chester bridge to MSG Gary Gordon."

The day will culminate in a dinner fundraiser, silent auction, and dance. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support the MSG Gary Gordon Monument.