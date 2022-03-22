Maine tourism, retail leaders organize donations for Ukraine

The Maine Tourism Association and the Retail Association of Maine are collecting canned food items at Maine Visitor Information Centers through April 1

MAINE, USA — Tourism and retail leaders in Maine have teamed up to launch a relief effort to support the people of Ukraine.

"We are all horrified and disturbed by the war in Ukraine, and we were moved to try to help," Curtis Picard, president and CEO of the Retail Association of Maine, said. "I reached out to my counterparts at the Association of Retailers of Ukraine, and they have asked for help in the form of food and clothing,"

Picard said he asked retailers he works with across Maine to help.

"One of the needs is clothing and warm items, so things like jackets, hats, gloves, sleeping bags, are some of the items we're going to be soliciting from retailers," Picard said.

While the groups are not asking for donations of clothing from individuals as part of the relief effort, they are looking for other donations, particularly nonperishable food items.

"This is an opportunity for our community, our businesses, to step up and do something that's good for fellow humans," Tony Cameron, CEO of the Maine Tourism Association, said.

The Maine Tourism Association will be collecting donations of the following items at all seven of its Maine Visitor Information Centers through April 1:

Canned meat

Energy bars

Tea bags

Candies

Instant coffee

Condensed milk

Pet food

Bars of soap

Dishes made of metal or hard plastic

"Many of us have wondered, 'How can I help?’ Thanks to [the Retail Association of Maine] and Curtis, we now have a way," Cameron said. "We have seen how strong and united the Ukrainian spirit is and this is our chance, as Mainers, to show our support. We have the ability and opportunity to make a difference."