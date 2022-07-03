How to support Ukrainian relief efforts here in Maine

Several Maine businesses are donating all or some of their proceeds to help humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

MAINE, USA — Seeing the war caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine play out on social media and news broadcasts has many Mainers wondering how they can help the people of Ukraine.

Numerous local businesses are supporting Ukrainian relief efforts. NEWS CENTER Maine will continue to add to this list as we learn of more.

Loyal Citizen Clothing

The online clothing business in Portland is selling two different Ukraine-related T-shirts, with proceeds from the sale of these shirts going to Razom's relief efforts.

"It's utter ridiculousness what's going on there. Quite frankly, I'm mad," owner Jeff Lauzier said. "There's nothing more American than jeans and a T-shirt, so that's how I'm trying to help."

Lauzier added that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky reminds him a lot of Maine-born Civil War hero Joshua Chamberlain.

To place an order:

Hot Colors Screen Printing and Design

The shop in Norway is selling original T-shirts that indicate Maine is standing in solidarity with Ukraine. They read, "...and Maine said to Ukraine, 'We will pray for Peace.'"

To place an order, call 207-743-5052. The T-shirts run in all sizes and cost $20 each. Fifteen dollars per shirt will go to the United Methodist Committee on Relief. Lane's goal is to raise at least $2,000.

100 percent of the money given to UMCOR goes toward the donor's intended use.

"Even if it gives somebody some water or some food or some diapers or something, you know it'll be good," owner Barbara Lane said.

For more information, click here.

1901 Maine Flag

The flag company in Skowhegan is making Ukrainian flags as a symbol of support and solidarity.

Store president Bill Swain said 20 percent of the proceeds from sales of the Ukrainian flag would directly support people in that country.

The store is selling the flag in three sizes:

2x3: $18

3x5: $29

5x8: $52

"We are not really in this for profit. We wanted to see if people in Maine could help people in Ukraine, and we figured we could do some of the labor here and get these out there," Swain said.

To place an order, click here.

Sea Bags

The Portland-based company, which makes tote bags out of recycled sails, is selling a new themed bag to help support people in Ukraine.

The company says 100 percent of the profits of the totes sold will go to World Central Kitchen and Razom for Ukraine to help with the humanitarian crisis in the country.

"In Maine, I think people feel really far away from Ukraine and want to make a difference, wondering, 'What can I do?' beyond just worrying and making a small donation. And this is an opportunity for them to not only make a donation but carry something symbolic of Ukraine that shows their support for the country and people," Laura Hnatow, the vice president of marketing and e-commerce at Sea Bags, said.



To place an order, click here.

LeRoux Kitchen

The cooking store with locations in Portland and Scarborough is accepting donations at checkout in support of the Ukrainian people. You can donate as much as they like— from rounding up your ticket to any amount you feel compelled to give. In addition to that, LeRoux Kitchen said it will contribute up to $2500 in matching donations.

If you can't make it into one of their stores and still want to make a donation, call 207-553-7665 and they can take your donation over the phone.

Donations go to World Central Kitchen, which is providing food to refugees at the Ukrainian border.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency has also compiled a list of organizations to which people can donate.